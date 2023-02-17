Sindh Solar Project to Bring Cheap Electricity and Financial Aid to 200,000 Homes

Sindh Energy Minister, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, announced on Thursday that under the Sindh Solar Project, the government will soon begin installing solar panels in all districts of the province.

The minister also mentioned that around 200,000 homes, both rural and urban, will receive solar panels. This decision was made during a meeting with a World Bank (WB) delegation led by the Country Director for Pakistan.

ALSO READ Switching for an Economically Viable Future

As part of the program, a grant of $160 will be offered for every house in rural regions, and $110 in urban areas. Initially, the solar panels will be placed in 10 districts, with plans to expand the installation process across Sindh.

Minister Shaikh also noted that the WB delegation was pleased with the province’s current pace of energy development.

ALSO READ 330 MW Coal-Fired Power Plant Added to Hubco Fleet

Pakistan’s Sindh Solar Energy Project aims to increase solar power generation and improve energy access in the province. This initiative includes a component that intends to implement affordable Solar Home Systems (SHSs) in prioritized areas with limited or no access to power.