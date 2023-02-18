Huge Increase in HIV Cases Raises Alarms in Pakistan

The National HIV Control Centre recently revealed a considerable increase in Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) cases over the previous seven years. Based on the data, the number of HIV-positive patients increased by more than 70 percent over this time period.

In Pakistan at the beginning of 2016, there were approximately 17,000 recorded cases of HIV. But, by the end of the year 2022, this figure had risen to 59,000. This substantial increase is cause for alarm and necessitates immediate action.

The data also demonstrates that the bulk of HIV infections was recorded in Punjab, where the number of cases increased by 80 percent from 6,875 in 2016 to more than 31,000 in 2022. Similarly, HIV cases in Balochistan increased by a similar percentage, from 345 in 2016 to 1,759 in 2022.

Sindh had a 69 percent increase in HIV patients, with the overall number rising from 5,183 in 2016 to 16,765 in 2022. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) also had a considerable increase in the number of patients, with an over 50 percent increase from 2,384 in 2016 to over 5,000 in 2022. Even in Islamabad, the number of HIV infections was high, rising from 2,227 in 2016 to 3,711 in 2022.

These findings reflect a concerning trajectory in Pakistan’s healthcare industry and necessitate immediate action to address the fundamental causes of HIV transmission. To maintain the well-being of the country’s people, it is critical to increase awareness and take action to prevent and control the development of this disease.