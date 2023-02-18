Scientists Develop New Type of Wood to Reduce Global Warming

For many years, research on sustainable and ecologically friendly construction materials has been ongoing, with a recent movement towards the use of construction timber due to its potential to capture carbon dioxide.

This is crucial since the cementing process in construction releases massive volumes of carbon dioxide, which is hazardous to the environment. Buildings may be both durable and ecologically friendly by employing sturdy timber that can also capture carbon dioxide.

Rice University researchers have taken this idea a step further by introducing extremely soluble particles known as ‘Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs)’ into the construction wood.

To accomplish this, they first separated lignin from wood, which is responsible for its color. The MOFs were mixed into cellulose and became a component of the wood’s composition.

The Candian University of Calgary’s Professor George Shimizu pioneered this ground-breaking approach. The use of MOFs strengthened the wood while also allowing it to trap carbon dioxide particles from the air.

This implies that engineered wood may now be both a carbon-absorbing and a stronger material than ordinary wood.

The procedure of adding MOFs to wood is easy and inexpensive, giving it potential for widespread applicability. Wood may become a more ecologically friendly building material by making some modest improvements.