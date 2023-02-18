Indian Chief Selector Steps Down After Getting Exposed in Sting Operation

India’s chief selector, Chetan Sharma has resigned after being caught gossiping about players and making allegations about the national team.

Earlier this week, Chetan Sharma accused Indian top players of using unapproved injections to pass fitness tests in a television network sting operation.

The 57-year-old was recorded on a hidden camera making candid remarks about former India captain, Virat Kohli and former cricket board chief, Sourav Ganguly.

The former Indian fast bowler claimed that the Indian batting great felt he is bigger than the BCCI and that Ganguly had forced him out of the white-ball captaincy.

Sharma also claimed that doctors working outside of BCCI supervision regularly gave injections to Indian international players to help them pass fitness tests for selection.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi Replace Injured Rutherford With Sri Lankan White-Ball Captain

It was reported that BCCI has accepted Sharma’s resignation, and an official from the board said that his position had become untenable after the sting.

Sharma was appointed chief selector in late 2020 and reappointed in January after the BCCI fired the entire selection panel following India’s poor performance at the T20 World Cup last year.

The Rohit Sharma-led team is currently playing a four-match Test series against visiting Australia, with the goal of qualifying for the ICC Test Championship final.