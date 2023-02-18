Punjab Government Wants Rs. 3.2 Million From PCB to Clean Multan Stadium

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has requested compensation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its services in cleaning the Multan International Cricket Stadium.

According to sources, the cleaning bill sent to the PCB amounts to a whopping Rs. 3.2 million. The company has sought compensation for 20 days of cleaning services that began on 2 February.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Advises Amir to Control His Emotions After Unnecessary On-Field Antics

Additionally, MWMC has also proposed a contract with the PCB for the purpose of maintaining the stadium’s cleanliness on a permanent basis.

MWMC is known for receiving compensation for cleaning services from government institutions such as vegetable markets, fruit markets, and police training colleges.

ALSO READ Ahmed Shehzad Makes a Shocking Revelation About Amir and Imad’s Rivalry Against Babar Azam

Multan Stadium held the star-studded opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition.

The event was followed by Multan Sultans taking on defending champions Lahore Qalandars, who won the match by 1 run.