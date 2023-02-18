Peshawar Zalmi Replace Injured Rutherford With Sri Lankan White-Ball Captain

Former champions, Peshawar Zalmi have added Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain, Dasun Shanaka to their squad for the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to media reports, the development came after the star West Indian cricketer, Sherfane Rutherford was ruled out of the PSL 8 due to injury.

Shanaka has established himself as one of the most lethal finishers in world cricket currently and has been in high-demand in franchise leagues around the world. This will be Shanaka’s first appearance in PSL.

Last month, the franchise also picked England’s Richard Gleeson and Australia’s Peter Hatzoglou as partial replacements for in the replacement draft.

Peshawar Zalmi have played two matches in the ongoing PSL season, winning the first against Karachi Kings Kings and losing the second to Multan Sultans.

The Babar Azam-led will come face to face against the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators on February 20 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Currently, Multan Sultans is leading the table with four points in their pockets while the two-time champions, Islamabad United stand on the second spot.

Today, the Karachi Kings will lock horns against Quetta Gladiators in the sixth game of the event at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

