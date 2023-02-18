Mohammad Haris Believes Multan Sultans’ Rising Star is Lucky to Escape His Onslaught

Talented young Pakistani batter, Mohammad Haris has claimed that he is familiar with the bowling style of Multan Sultan’s pace sensation, Ihsanullah since they were on the same team in domestic cricket.

Speaking in the presser after the Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans match, he said, “The way the ball was coming onto my bat, Ihsanullah is lucky to escape.”

The wicket-keeper batter further added that he had prepared a strategy for the emerging pacer but unfortunately only got to see two of his deliveries in his innings.

The Peshawar Zalmi-opening batter went on to say that the batting consultant, Kamran Akmal has also worked hard with him on how to play against the spin bowling.

Kamran Akmal has taught me three or four shots. He has also taught me how to use my feet against spinners,” Mohammad Haris added.

The right-handed batter stated that he gives credit to Kamran Akmal for the six he hit against Khushdil Shah but that he still needs to work and improve his skill.

Haris played a blistering innings of 40 runs from 23 balls against a strong Multan Sultans bowling attack but failed to chase a huge total of 210 runs in their second game.

Zalmi have played two matches so far in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and will play their third game against Quetta Gladiators on February 20.