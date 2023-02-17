Shaheen Afridi Breaks Camera During Lahore’s Training Session [Video]

Star Pakistani pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi has broken the camera installed in the nets during Lahore Qalandars’ training session ahead of their second game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While bowling to middle-order batter, Kamran Ghulam in the nets practice, the Lahore Qalandars captain’s fiery delivery struck the camera, shattering the lens.

Meanwhile, the defending champions posted the video on their official social media handles while the left-arm pacer also posed for pictures with the broken camera.

The DAMAGE has been DONE pic.twitter.com/CjzBgA2jCd — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) February 16, 2023

After defeating the Multan Sultans in the thrilling finish in the season opener in Multan, the Qalandars are currently busy preparing for their second match.

The Shaheen Afridi-led side will come face to face against Karachi Kings in their second game on February 19 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Shaheen Afridi, who is regarded an integral part of the national team, missed a long red and white-ball season due injury he sustained during the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Last year, the star pacer was the leading wicket-taker bowler in PSL, taking 20 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 19.70, leading his side to maiden PSL title.

