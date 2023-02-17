Star Kiwi Batter Questions Azam Khan’s Exclusion From Pakistan National Team

In a post-match press conference following Islamabad United’s dominant victory over Karachi Kings, seasoned New Zealand batter, Colin Munro had high praise for his teammate Azam Khan, wondering why the talented batter has yet to secure a place in the Pakistan team.

Khan’s impressive knock of 44 runs off 28 balls caught the eye of Munro, who himself had a fantastic game, scoring 58 off just 28 balls. Khan’s innings included six boundaries and a maximum before he was caught by Haider Ali off Musa Khan.

When asked about his teammate’s performance, Munro couldn’t help but express his amazement at Khan’s talent, highlighting that he simply couldn’t understand why the 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter had not yet made it to the Pakistan team.

“I was just talking to a couple of other overseas boys,” Munro said. “A lot has been spoken about his weight but my goodness, if he’s one of the best batters in the country, why not get him in there?”

Despite Khan having played in three T20Is for Pakistan in the past, his fitness and weight have often been the subject of criticism from cricket analysts and former players.

However, after Khan’s stellar performance in the match against Karachi Kings, it’s clear that he has plenty of potential to offer on the pitch.