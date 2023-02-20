Babar Azam Responds to Ricky Ponting’s Confidence Boosting Comments

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has responded to former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting’s recent comments where he praised the 28-year-old’s performance.

While speaking in an interview, the star batter said that Ricky Ponting’s recent statement on his performance was a confidence booster for him.

ALSO READ Karachi Kings Suffer Major Setback as Mohammad Amir Gets Injured

The Lahore-born cricketer acknowledged that receiving compliments from a legendary player adds to his confidence and encourages him to improve his game.

Babar added that players like Ponting have been through similar conditions and have in-depth knowledge of the game, so his positive comments carry a lot of weight.

The right-handed batter also agreed with Ricky Ponting and said that he always tries to take comments in a positive way to produce his best performance.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head to Head Record in PSL

It is worth noting that recently Ponting praised Babar saying, saying, “I love watching him play. I think there is some room for improvement, let’s hope we see it.”

Babar, who won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, also discussed his captaincy style, stating that his philosophy is honesty and playing the best team for Pakistan.

Babar believes that to get the most out of his players, he must instill confidence in them, and he is committed to making his teammates feel at ease on the field.