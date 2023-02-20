Karachi Kings Suffer Major Setback as Mohammad Amir Gets Injured

Karachi Kings fast bowler, Mohammad Amir has been ruled out of action due to an injury sustained during their match against Lahore Qalandars yesterday.

The injury, which is believed to be a hamstring strain, has forced Amir to leave the team, and he will now undergo rehabilitation before rejoining the squad.

This is a major setback for Karachi Kings as they have not kicked off their PSL eighth campaign on a good note. The Kings lost the first three games.

It is pertinent to mention here that the left-arm pacer, who is considered the key pacer for Karachi Kings, also missed the entire edition of PSL 2022.

However, the Imad Wasim-led side opened their account after they defeat the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, by 67 runs in their fourth game of the event.

Mohammad Amir has been under severe criticism since his inappropriate remarks about the all-format captain, Babar Azam, before the start of the PSL.

Last night, Amir was again seen showing unnecessary aggression on the field during the eighth game of PSL between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Amir demonstrated unethical aggression by making an obscene gesture while celebrating the wicket of Lahore Qalandars’ middle-order batter, Shai Hope.

It is worth noting that during the match against Islamabad United, Amir exchanged heated words with emerging batter, Hassan Nawaz, and also had a clash with Tom Curran.

