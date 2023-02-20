Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head to Head Record in PSL

The excitement is building up among cricket fans as Quetta Gladiators are set to face off against Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi’s ninth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today.

The Babar Azam-led side started their campaign with a win over the Kings, but could not carry the momentum forward in their second game against Multan Sultans.

On the other hand, the Gladiators were defeated in their season opener by Multan Sultans but bounced back strongly in their second game against Karachi Kings.

Both former champions have come face to face against each other in 19 encounters in the last seven seasons, with Peshawar Zalmi winning 11 and Quetta Gladiators coming out on top in eight.

Furthermore, regarding head-to-head stats at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, Peshawar Zalmi have won three out of five encounters against the Gladiators.

As the two teams gear up to face each other tonight, fans are expected to witness a thrilling encounter between two of the most exciting teams in the PSL.