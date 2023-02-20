Saudi Arabia is Making a Cube Shaped Building in Riyadh

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 20, 2023 | 1:29 pm

Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has recently unveiled its plans to construct a massive cube-shaped landmark, The Mukaab, similar to Islam’s holiest site, the Kaaba.

By 2030, Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) plans to build The Mukaab, a 400-meter high, wide, and long structure, in Riyadh. The PIF claims that it’ll be large enough to fit 20 Empire State Buildings, a skyscraper in the US.

The project will feature 100,000 residences, 9,000 hotel rooms, and a whopping 1.4 million sq.m office space, along with multiple entertainment spots. It’s expected to generate SR 180 billion ($48 billion) in revenue and 334,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The building’s architecture draws inspiration from styles found in the Najd region of Saudi Arabia, featuring triangular forms.

Some netizens have noted that the building resembles the Kaaba in Makkah. Murtaza Hussain, a reporter from a US-based news agency, Intercept, expressed his concern, stating, “Building a new Kaaba exclusively devoted to capitalism is a little too on the nose.”

 

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


