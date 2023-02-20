Here’s What You Should Know About UAE’s Medical Treatment Visa

UAE topped the list of medical tourism in 2021, as revealed by the US-based Medical Tourism Association (MTA). According to Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai alone hosted over 600,000 foreign patients during the same year.

Immigration authorities have also simplified the visa process for medical tourists. UAE Government’s website states that international patients can visit the country via sponsorship of a government or private hospital. It will be the hospital’s responsibility to apply for a patient’s entry permit.

Documents Required

Patient’s passport copy.

Hospital’s letter, stating reasons for visit.

Latest bank statement.

Companion’s passport copy.

Companion’s health insurance.

Where to Apply

For Dubai, patients must get a ‘Medical Entry Permit’ from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFA). For Abu Dhabi and other Northern Emirates, patients must apply via Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

Types of Visas

There’re 2 types of entry permits for medical treatment:

Single Entry: It requires the holder to enter the UAE within 60 days of the issue date and allows them to stay for up to 90 days.

Multiple Entry: It's valid for 60 days and allows a stay of up to 90 days. However, this visa is extendable if the patient submits a medical report stating that they require further treatment.

Cost

Its cost is around AED 85-100 ($23-27), depending on the visa type.