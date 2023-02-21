Celebrating a Night of Generosity: Habib University’s 3rd Fundraising Gala in Houston, TX

A beautiful evening in Houston, TX. A serene Quranic recitation sets the stage for a night of generosity and hope.

Donors, guests, and volunteers have come together at Habib University’s 3rd Fundraising Gala to support a cause close to their hearts: providing world-class liberal arts and sciences education to deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

The event, which took place on 18th February 2023, was themed “The Beauty of Generosity, Islam’s Profound Tradition of Giving,” highlighting the University’s dedication to accessibility and opportunities for highly skilled students.

Habib University is a community-owned institution that is playing a pivotal role in reshaping philanthropy and higher education in Pakistan.

With only 9% of Pakistani youth enrolled in higher education due to a lack of accessibility, Habib University has stepped up by granting 100% scholarships to 360 students through HU-TOPS since its inception in 2014.

Today, 85% of the student body is on some sort of scholarship or financial aid.

The fundraiser was an incredible success and the night was brought to life by the personable Mr. Usman Dhanani, Vice President of Dhanani Group, who acted as the evening’s Master of Ceremony.

With his infectious energy and warmth, Usman set the tone for the night and celebrated the tireless efforts of the host committee and operations team, without whom the event would not have been possible.

Mr. Shoukat Dhanani, Director of HUFUS, motivated the audience to support Habib University’s mission to transform Pakistan through higher education.

He welcomed special guests, including Dr. Reza Aslan and the Habib Family, and shared his own and his family’s motivation for supporting Habib University and Pakistan.

“I believe that education is the key to unlocking a better future for all of us. When I learned about Habib University’s mission and values, I knew that it was a cause that I had to support. And I am inspired by the impact that it is already having on students and on the wider community. I feel honored to be a part of this effort.”

But it was not just Mr. Dhanani and the Habib family that inspired the audience. Renowned author and Islamic scholar, Dr. Reza Aslan, was the keynote speaker of the event.

He spoke about the Islamic tradition of generosity with historical examples and urged the public to invest in higher education as a means of securing the future for all. Dr. Aslan is a huge proponent of liberal arts education and spoke about the transformative power of learning.

“I ask you tonight to open your hearts and to bring forth the blessings that God has sent upon you,” said Dr. Reza Aslan, encouraging the attendees at the fundraiser to support Habib University’s noble cause of creating access to higher education in Pakistan.

During the fundraising gala, Mr. Wasif A. Rizvi, the President of Habib University, took to the stage to talk about the Institution’s mission and impact.

With passion and conviction, Mr. Rizvi emphasized that Habib University is not just any university, but a “once in a 400 years initiative.”

His words left a profound impact on the audience, who were reminded of the immense significance of Habib University’s community-owned model in reshaping the higher education landscape of Pakistan.

Mr. Rizvi highlighted how this model relieves students of the burden of running the institution and aims to address socio-economic disparities.

In a time where access to higher education has become increasingly difficult due to economic turmoil and inflation, Habib University’s focus on accessibility and opportunities for highly skilled students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds is essential.

Consequently, Habib University has announced an additional 20 scholarships for students who lack the means to pursue higher education.

The President’s commitment to this vision was evident throughout his speech, leaving no doubt that Habib University is a beacon of hope for the future of education in Pakistan.

Also speaking at the event was Mr. Talib Dhanji, a member of the host committee who addressed the audience with great enthusiasm. “I am truly humbled by the momentous nature of this evening.

The fact that we have brought together Habib University’s Mohsineen, its esteemed guests, and benefactors for such a beautiful cause is truly something to marvel at.”

The evening also featured two inspiring alumni, Syeda Areeba Kazmi, and Osama Yousuf. Areeba’s inspiring journey from Habib University’s HU-TOPS Program to Georgia Institute of Technology, USA highlighted the potential of empowering women in STEM.

Her success is a testament to the power of education and mentorship.

As a proud Alumna, Areeba commented, “I am proud of my growth during the four years spent at Habib University, changing me from a shy teenager to a young woman excelling at academics, sports, and extracurriculars with boundless opportunities.”

Similarly, Osama Yousuf’s achievements as a PhD student at George Washington University demonstrated the incredible impact of the University’s mission to provide world-class education to talented individuals regardless of their financial background.

The 3rd Fundraising Gala of Habib University in Houston, TX has once again proved that the University’s mission to reshape philanthropy and create opportunities for the youth of Pakistan is making significant progress.

The event displayed the transformative power of the Mohsineen community and their generous contributions, highlighting the significance of providing opportunities to disenfranchised youth.

Habib University is an inspiring example of how community ownership and a commitment to accessibility can pave the way for a brighter future for all of us.