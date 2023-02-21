KP Gets Pakistan’s First Helium-Free MRI Machine

Pakistan’s first Helium-free 1.5 Tesla MRI machine has finally arrived at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) in Peshawar.

The top-of-the-line Philips Ingenia Ambition model is a game-changer, not only for the hospital but for the healthcare industry in Pakistan.

The machine’s arrival was not without challenges. The installation and commissioning process will require the presence of Philips engineers from Singapore and Turkey, and it is expected to take 25 days.

The machine was expected to arrive in December last year. However, its arrival got delayed due to the government’s restrictions on imports and non-issuance of letters of credit (LCs).

This machine was expected to be commissioned by the end of December 2022, but the installation delayed due to Govt restrictions on the import/LCs. — Qazi Jalal (@JalalQazi) February 20, 2023

Now that the machine has finally arrived, it brings with it many benefits for patients. The Helium-free technology in the MRI machine significantly reduces operational costs, making it more affordable for patients.

The machine’s advanced capabilities allow doctors to make more accurate diagnoses, which will help to improve patient outcomes.

ALSO READ Netizens Grill Karachi Police Over Viral Photo of Underage Driver

Furthermore, the new technology eliminates the need for Helium, which is a finite resource that is used to cool traditional MRI machines. This is a significant step towards more sustainable healthcare, and it sets a new standard for the healthcare industry in Pakistan.

The staff at KTH is excited about the new machine and what it means for its patients. The hospital is now equipped with cutting-edge technology that will improve patient care and treatment outcomes.

The installation of the machine will undoubtedly be a game-changer for the hospital, and it will set a new standard for healthcare in the country.