Man Arrested for Brutally Killing Orange Line Train Guard

Tuesday morning, a Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) guard lost his life after being brutally beaten by a passenger. According to 24NewsHD, the incident occurred at the Gowalmandi station when the guard prevented the victim from entering the train’s ladies’ compartment.

The accused, identified as Hamza, has been apprehended by the Gowalmandi police. The police have filed charges against the suspect and transported the body to a hospital for an autopsy.

OLMT received a lot of negative attention following the incident. The netizens have criticized the service administration for not equipping the security or enabling them to defend themselves or other passengers.

In a recent report, people also complained about the lack of cleanliness in the service. That came immediately after the service staff decided to go on strike for not receiving their pay on time.

The government and the service administration are both yet to issue a comment on this unfortunate occurrence and OLMT’s sorry state of affairs.