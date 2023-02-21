Multinet Deploys ‘Region’s First’ OpenWiFi Technology

Multinet, one of Pakistan’s leading business communications companies, has announced that it is deploying Telecom Infra Project’s OpenWiFi technology to power Wi-Fi networks across the country.

Multinet’s OpenWiFi networks will provide seamless high-speed connectivity for public, hospitality, sports and entertainment, and retail enterprise customers.

Known well for leading-edge telecom solutions to Pakistan, Multinet is the first managed service provider in the region to deploy OpenWiFi’s technology stack to provide the general public and customers with seamless, fast, and affordable connectivity.

Multinet has been providing quality public Wi-Fi across Pakistan, covering all major airports, various public places, malls, and recreational areas with its Wi-Fi infrastructure with the objective of ‘Connectivity for all’.

“Our singular mission is to deliver superior connectivity solutions for Pakistan and reach out to the public and masses with our public Wi-Fi initiative,” said Adnan H. Zaidi, Chief Operating Officer at Multinet.

“By using open and disaggregated technology, such as OpenWiFi, we will continue to lead the market with innovation that delivers exceptional service, quality, and reliability for the public, our customers, and stakeholders. This will greatly scale up our public Wi-Fi footprint and reach, with superior scalability.”

“OpenWiFi is the perfect solution for Multinet because it offers competitive total cost of ownership (TCO) and eliminates vendor lock-in,” said Sandeep Kohli, Connectivity Technologies and Ecosystems Manager, Meta, and member of the TIP Open Optical and OpenWiFi Program Groups.

“It also eliminates the need to introduce additional controllers opening new deployment use cases, such as Wi-Fi networks built for the public, hospitality, sports and entertainment and retail segments, not previously addressed due to cost considerations in these markets.”

“Multinet is leading the region in open and disaggregated technology deployments and we’re excited to see how OpenWiFi will benefit Multinet’s customers,” said Kristian Toivo, Executive Director, TIP.

OpenWiFi is an open source-based Wi-Fi architecture that enables multi-vendor, interoperable Wi-Fi networks.

The TIP OpenWiFi-based solution enables service providers, like Multinet, to seamlessly mix and match access points and controllers from any TIP OpenWiFi-compliant manufacturer to build up a unified infrastructure, enabling it to easily expand its Wi-Fi footprint with a robust experience.

It also allows developers to quickly create new applications given it is open source.

Multinet is using Edgecore APs integrated with their ecOpen Cloud Controller technology for their OpenWiFi network and hotspots backhauled with high-speed optical fiber infrastructure for the top-of-the-line user experience, buildout with local System Integrator partner in Pakistan, STARCOM Technologies (Pvt) Limited.

Multinet recently announced that it is building a 3.2 Tbps long-haul network infrastructure deployment using TIP Open Optical and Packet Transport Technologies, reinforcing the company’s commitment to open and agile disaggregated architecture and technologies.

Launched in 2021, OpenWiFi recently announced commercial deployments in the United States with Boingo Wireless, in India with Spectra, and a trial with the City of Dublin and Virgin Media that complies with the European Commission’s WIFI4EU initiative, the benchmark for public Wi-Fi deployments in Europe.