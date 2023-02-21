Toyota Increases Car Prices For The 4th Time in Less Than 2 Months

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced yet another price hike for its vehicles, making it the fourth in just over a month.

The company has blamed this hike on the Pakistani Rupee’s (PKR) depreciation against the US dollar (USD). The company claims to be facing difficulties in maintaining its current prices due to the economic meltdown.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Variant Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Yaris GLI MT 1.3 4,279,000 4,316,000 37,000 Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 4,549,000 4,588,000 38,000 Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 4,519,000 4,558,000 38,000 Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 4,749,000 4,790,000 41,000 Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5 4,869,000 4,911,000 42,000 Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 5,169,000 5,213,000 44,000 Corolla Altis X MT 1.6 5,529,000 5,576,000 47,000 Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i 6,059,000 6,111,000 52,000 Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i SE 6,659,000 6,716,000 57,000 Corolla Altis 1.8 X CVT 6,369,000 6,423,000 54,000 Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-11.8 Beige 6,939,000 6,998,000 59,000 Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i1.8 Black 6,979,000 7,039,000 60,000 Revo V AT 2.8 12,859,000 12,969,000 110,000 Revo V AT Rocco 13,559,000 13,675,000 116,000 Fortuner 2.7 G Petrol 14,109,000 14,230,000 121,000 Fortuner 2.7 V Petrol 16,159,000 16,297,000 138,000 Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 Diesel 17,029,000 17,175,000 146,000 Fortuner Legender Diesel 17,959,000 18,112,000 153,000

Toyota IMC has observed a decent increase in sales in January 2023, mostly due to the surprisingly robust sales of the Toyota Hilux. This is a curious development as the uber-expensive off-roader outsold numerous economy cars, despite frequent production halts.