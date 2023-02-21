Toyota Increases Car Prices For The 4th Time in Less Than 2 Months

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced yet another price hike for its vehicles, making it the fourth in just over a month.
The company has blamed this hike on the Pakistani Rupee’s (PKR) depreciation against the US dollar (USD). The company claims to be facing difficulties in maintaining its current prices due to the economic meltdown.
Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:
|Variant
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Yaris GLI MT 1.3
|4,279,000
|4,316,000
|37,000
|Yaris GLI CVT 1.3
|4,549,000
|4,588,000
|38,000
|Yaris ATIV MT 1.3
|4,519,000
|4,558,000
|38,000
|Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3
|4,749,000
|4,790,000
|41,000
|Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5
|4,869,000
|4,911,000
|42,000
|Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5
|5,169,000
|5,213,000
|44,000
|Corolla Altis X MT 1.6
|5,529,000
|5,576,000
|47,000
|Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i
|6,059,000
|6,111,000
|52,000
|Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i SE
|6,659,000
|6,716,000
|57,000
|Corolla Altis 1.8 X CVT
|6,369,000
|6,423,000
|54,000
|Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-11.8 Beige
|6,939,000
|6,998,000
|59,000
|Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i1.8 Black
|6,979,000
|7,039,000
|60,000
|Revo V AT 2.8
|12,859,000
|12,969,000
|110,000
|Revo V AT Rocco
|13,559,000
|13,675,000
|116,000
|Fortuner 2.7 G Petrol
|14,109,000
|14,230,000
|121,000
|Fortuner 2.7 V Petrol
|16,159,000
|16,297,000
|138,000
|Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 Diesel
|17,029,000
|17,175,000
|146,000
|Fortuner Legender Diesel
|17,959,000
|18,112,000
|153,000
Toyota IMC has observed a decent increase in sales in January 2023, mostly due to the surprisingly robust sales of the Toyota Hilux. This is a curious development as the uber-expensive off-roader outsold numerous economy cars, despite frequent production halts.