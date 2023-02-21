News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Toyota Increases Car Prices For The 4th Time in Less Than 2 Months

By Waleed Shah | Published Feb 21, 2023 | 11:53 am

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced yet another price hike for its vehicles, making it the fourth in just over a month.

The company has blamed this hike on the Pakistani Rupee’s (PKR) depreciation against the US dollar (USD). The company claims to be facing difficulties in maintaining its current prices due to the economic meltdown.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Variant Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Yaris GLI MT 1.3 4,279,000 4,316,000 37,000
Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 4,549,000 4,588,000 38,000
Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 4,519,000 4,558,000 38,000
Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 4,749,000 4,790,000 41,000
Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5 4,869,000 4,911,000 42,000
Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 5,169,000 5,213,000 44,000
Corolla Altis X MT 1.6 5,529,000 5,576,000 47,000
Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i 6,059,000 6,111,000 52,000
Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i SE 6,659,000 6,716,000 57,000
Corolla Altis 1.8 X CVT 6,369,000 6,423,000 54,000
Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-11.8 Beige 6,939,000 6,998,000 59,000
Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i1.8 Black 6,979,000 7,039,000 60,000
Revo V AT 2.8 12,859,000 12,969,000 110,000
Revo V AT Rocco 13,559,000 13,675,000 116,000
Fortuner 2.7 G Petrol 14,109,000 14,230,000 121,000
Fortuner 2.7 V Petrol 16,159,000 16,297,000 138,000
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 Diesel 17,029,000 17,175,000 146,000
Fortuner Legender Diesel 17,959,000 18,112,000 153,000
Toyota IMC has observed a decent increase in sales in January 2023, mostly due to the surprisingly robust sales of the Toyota Hilux. This is a curious development as the uber-expensive off-roader outsold numerous economy cars, despite frequent production halts.


