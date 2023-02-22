CDA Takes Notice of Low Quality Food at Parliament House

Captain (retd.) Noorul Amin Mengal, Head of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), visited the Parliament House cafeteria on Tuesday.

During his visit, he evaluated the food quality served to legislators and guests, as well as the cleanliness of the premises.

During his visit, the Chairman expressed his concern with the cafeteria’s subpar food quality and unsanitary circumstances. To guarantee progress, he issued a warning to cafeteria management to take steps to improve food quality and keep the kitchen and eating area clean.

The current CDA chairman is a pioneering Director General (DG) of the Punjab Food Authority who has always been devoted to preserving high food quality standards in all restaurants, whether they are five-star hotels or small food shops.

The CDA Chairman stated shortly after his inspection that the food quality and sanitation in the cafeteria were subpar. He highlighted the need for quick action.