China Development Bank Approves $700 Million Loan for Pakistan

China Development Bank (CBD) has approved a loan of $700 million for Pakistan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the development on Twitter. He said, “Formalities completed and Board of China Development Bank has approved the facility of US $ 700 million for Pakistan. This amount is expected to be received this week by State Bank of Pakistan which will shore up its forex reserves!”

