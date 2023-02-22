China Development Bank Approves $700 Million Loan for Pakistan

By Moin Imran | Published Feb 22, 2023 | 12:52 pm

China Development Bank (CBD) has approved a loan of $700 million for Pakistan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the development on Twitter. He said, “Formalities completed and Board of China Development Bank has approved the facility of US $ 700 million for Pakistan. This amount is expected to be received this week by State Bank of Pakistan which will shore up its forex reserves!”

More to follow.

