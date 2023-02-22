Etihad Airways to Increase Flights to Saudi Arabia During Hajj

Etihad Airways, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, will launch 10 flights to several cities in Saudi Arabia during this year’s Hajj season in summer.

As quoted by Khaleej Times, the airline will increase weekly flights from 54 to 64 to cater to the increasing demand for Hajj, likely to fall in the last week of June. It’ll operate 21 flights each for Jeddah and Riyadh and 22 for Dammam.

ALSO READ How to Get Abu Dhabi’s Driving License

This will also benefit those going on a summer vacation. Interestingly, the announcement coincides with Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day, being celebrated today (22 February).

Presently, Etihad Airways travels to 4 Saudi destinations, Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Madinah, and links the Kingdom with 60 destinations worldwide.

ALSO READ Several Schools Announce Holidays for Ramadan in UAE

Etihad Airways started its operations in Saudi Arabia in 2005, serving over 12 million travelers so far. During the 2018-22 period, 1.4 million people flew on the Jeddah route and 1.2 million flew on the Riyadh route.