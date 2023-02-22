How to Get Abu Dhabi’s Driving License

Getting a driving license in Abu Dhabi can be tricky if you’re from a developing country. Many people who move to Abu Dhabi face extreme challenges while getting a driving license due to strict rules across United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Here’s what you should know about applying for a driving license in Abu Dhabi:

Minimum Age

The minimum age for driving in Abu Dhabi varies depending on the type of vehicle: Cars: the minimum age for the driving test is 18 years old, but you can learn to drive at 17 years and six months. Motorcycles or vehicles for disabled persons : Minimum age is 17 years old. Heavy vehicles or tractors: Minimum age is 20 years old. Buses: Minimum age is 21 years old.



People from 32 approved countries, including the US, UK, Germany, France, New Zealand, Japan, Australia, and China, are automatically qualified for UAE’s driving license.

However, non-approved countries like Pakistan, India, and the Philippines, must complete the required process.

How to Apply as a First Timer

First-time driving license applicants must complete the following steps:

Take an eye test at either Yateem or Al Jaber opticians.

Upload a copy of their Emirates ID and the eye test report on the Tamm app.

Pay AED 200 ($54) to a customer service executive at Tamm.

Install the UAE Pass app.

Wait for approval, after which they’ll be asked to go to Emirates Driving Company.

The validity of a driving license depends on the driver’s age and status:

For new drivers or those under 21, the license is initially valid for two years.

After renewal, the license is valid for 5 years for expats and 10 years for UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals.

Driving Classes for New Applicants

To obtain a valid Abu Dhabi driving license, new drivers and those unable to transfer their home country license must complete the following steps:

Take theory and practical classes.

Pass the driving test.

When opening a file with a driving school, the following documents are required:

Copy of passport.

Original Emirates ID plus a copy.

Two photographs.

Tamm app file number.

Letter of no objection from the sponsor.

If an applicant is 18 years old, their guardian’s documents and a no-objection letter are also required.

Emirates Driving Company offers multiple options for obtaining a license. The total cost will be subject to a 5% VAT and a 1-time exam fee. Below is the table showing details of theory classes:

Course Option Course Duration Number of Theory Classes Fee (AED) Regular 4 days 8 (2 per day) 830 Intensive 2 days 8 (4 per day) 1,050 VIP Silver 1 day 2 1,530

Here’s the table showing details of practical classes:

Course Option Course Duration Lessons per Day Total Lessons Fee (AED) Beginner Level – No Experience Regular 16 days 1 16 2,750 Intensive 8 days 2 16 2,905 VIP Silver 6 days 3 18 3,705 Intermediate Level – 1-5 Years of Experience Regular 13 days 1 13 2,145 Intensive 7 days 2 14 2,345 VIP Silver 5 days 3 15 3,145 Upper Intermediate Level – 5+ Years of Experience Regular 10 days 1 10 1,755 Intensive 5 days 2 10 1,955 VIP Silver 4 days 3 12 2,755

Golden Chance

Applicants from non-approved countries are also given a golden chance to take written and practical tests before any classes. If the applicant passes these tests, they’ll be given a driving license. Upon failure, they must attend the classes.

Driving License Fee

A 1-year driving license costs AED 100 and is given to applicants under 21 years of age. For people aged over 21 years, the fee is AED 300 with 5-year validity.