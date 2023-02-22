Here’s a Guide From Motorway Police Regarding Tire Safety

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) is informing drivers to take precautions and avoid accidents caused by poor tire safety.

An NHMP official told the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on Wednesday that smuggled, damaged, or inadequate tires are among the major causes of accidents.

He advised drivers to inspect and maintain the minimum tread depth of their vehicles’ tires. He further explained:

The tread depth for a car should be 1.6 mm.

For LTVs it should be 2.5 mm.

For buses and HTVs it should be 3.5 mm.

In addition, he advised drivers to avoid mixing tires of different sizes or speed ratings. He maintained that mixing tires could have a negative effect on the vehicle’s road grip and stability, making it more accident-prone.

The official emphasized the importance of maintaining proper tire air pressure. He added that improperly inflated tires increase fuel consumption and take a toll on road grip, making it difficult to take corners safely. He also said that underinflated tires could also lengthen the stopping distance, increasing the chances of a collision.

The official also said that maintaining the correct air pressure in the tires is essential for ensuring good contact between the tires and the road. He urged the drivers to regularly inspect their tires and replace them after the specified time period.