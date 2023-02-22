Sindh to Launch Smartphone App for Bus Rapid Transit Service

In promising news for Karachiites, Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) has announced the launch of a mobile application to purchase tickets for the Green and Orange Line Metro systems.

The launch event for the application will take place on February 23 at Numaish Chowrangi. The new mobile app will be a welcome addition to the megalopolis’s public transportation infrastructure.

Longstanding problems for the city’s commuters include long wait times, unreliable services, and difficulty in obtaining tickets. The app aims to simplify and improve the commuting experience for its users.

The application will be compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and users will be able to download it from app stores. Once downloaded, the app will allow the users to easily recharge their accounts, book a ticket, and check their balances at any time.

The application is anticipated to make Green and Orange Line Metro travel more convenient, efficient, and economical.