Sindh Police Banned From Using Phones During Work

Following a terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office, the Sindh police have taken swift action. On Wednesday, the Inspector General of Police Sindh imposed a ban on police personnel using smartphones while carrying out their official duties.

Several police officials were found using smartphones on duty. The order was issued after approval from relevant authorities and the ban will especially apply to security personnel working in the field.

Additional IGs in Sindh, DIGs, SSPs, and DIGs headquarters have all received a copy of the order.

As mentioned earlier, the ban on smartphones comes after a terrorist attack on the Karachi Police office. At least four people were killed as Pakistani Taliban fighters stormed a police compound in Karachi. This included three members of the security force and a civilian. Several other officers were wounded as well.

Two of the terrorists were killed while one blew himself up after entering the police building. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police and paramilitary forces were able to clear the building within three hours of the attack, according to a government adviser, Mustafa Wahab.