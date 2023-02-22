UAE-Based Qureos Digitizes Career Fairs in Pakistan

Qureos, a UAE-based startup that also operates in Pakistan, is on a mission to accelerate 100 million careers by leveraging technology to transform how people learn and get matched to job opportunities.

Within a span of two weeks, Qureos digitized career fairs for five prestigious universities across Karachi, including renowned institutions like IBA, Habib University, and IoBM. Their innovative platform revolutionized the job search process for both students and employers at career fairs, resulting in over 45,000 student applications and more than 400 employers utilizing their platform for their hiring needs.

Qureos was able to process a student’s application and match them to a relevant job opportunity in just 4.2 seconds.

“Digitizing career fairs is a step in the right direction as it connects employers with a relevant talent pool, and also matches candidates with opportunities aligned with their career goals. It is basically a win-win solution for both parties. We are now excited to implement these efforts and learnings across the region.” said Usama Nini, co-founder of Qureos.

Qureos Hire, the company’s talent marketplace, helped transform the traditional career fair experience for students and employers alike. Students no longer had to carry paper resumes and wait in lines to apply. Instead, all they had to do was scan the QR code and upload their resumes to apply to their desired companies. Furthermore, Qureos Hire is fully compliant with GDPR regulations, ensuring that students have control over what information is shared with employers and can provide consent accordingly.

“Our partnership with Qureos for digitizing Career Connect 2023 was an absolutely thrilling experience. It was our first time providing a digital career fair experience to the students and with the positive feedback we have received from both students and employers,” said Shoaib Khan, Assistant Director, Office of Career Services at Habib University.

On the other hand, employers no longer had to manually manage paper resumes and long spreadsheets of applicants captured via registration. They received a customized dashboard with all the resumes sorted based on the job requirements and their preferences.

An employer at the career fair remarked, “We were incredibly pleased with Qureos’ platform. Our team was able to easily connect with the right candidates and learn more about their passions and interests. It was truly a unique experience that we haven’t seen in previous years”.

The partnership with Qureos also provided a wealth of valuable analytics to universities that will allow them to improve the experience of future career fairs. For instance, data provided by Qureos helped them identify insights, such as the most popular companies across different programs or how the location of a company’s booth affected its performance.

Qureos is now set to expand its digital transformation endeavors in the MENA region, with the aim of assisting companies in identifying exceptional talent and providing talented individuals with the opportunity to get noticed by hiring managers.

Founded in 2021 by Alexander Epure, Usama Nini, and Mehrad Yaghmai, Qureos is on a mission to accelerate 100 million careers by providing learning and earning opportunities to students and early-in-career professionals.