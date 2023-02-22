Shaheen Afridi Wins iPhone 14 for His Sensational Display Against Quetta [Video]

Shaheen Afridi was awarded an iPhone 14 by Lahore Qalandars for his match-winning performance against Quetta Gladiators.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Keen to Adapt to Modern Cricket by Adding More More Strokes in His Arsenal

Shaheen Afridi, the skipper and star player of Lahore Qalandars, won iPhone 14 for his excellent fielding skills against Quetta in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).

The announcement of the award was made by Lahore Qalandars’ CEO and team manager Sameen Rana in the dressing room after the match against Quetta Gladiators.

Shaheen Afridi’s remarkable performance in the field contributed to the team’s victory. He was declared player of the match for his valuable contributions with the ball and in the field for his side.

Earlier Hussain Talat had received iPhone 14 for his performance against Multan Sultans.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/upUsUfdbybk

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/upUsUfdbybk?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/upUsUfdbybk?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/upUsUfdbybk





The iPhone was a token of appreciation from the team management for his outstanding contribution. The custom of gifting iPhones to players for their noteworthy performances was initiated by Lahore Qalandars.

This gesture not only motivates the player but also adds value to the team’s spirit and unity.