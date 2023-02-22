Babar Azam Keen to Adapt to Modern Cricket by Adding More More Strokes in His Arsenal

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam has revealed his intentions to add new shots to his repertoire in order to keep up with the fast-paced modern-day cricket.

The star batter stated that he has been practicing new shots and plans to use them in matches as he strives to adapt to the demands of modern cricket.

Aside from his personal goals, the 28-year-old cricketer stated that he is committed to leading Peshawar Zalmi to victory in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Babar Azam also expressed his intention to win the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, which will be held in India, saying, “I want my country to be named the winning side.”

Babar, who has previously played for two other PSL franchises, said he is enjoying his time with Peshawar Zalmi and is thankful for the love and respect he has received.

He also discussed the highly anticipated match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings last week, which he described as an exciting and close encounter.

When asked about his reaction to his opponents’ aggression, Babar stated that he tries to stay focused on his batting and not let outside factors affect his performance.

The stylish batter, who is the leading runs scorer in PSL history, added that aggression should not be displayed on the field and that he tries to keep things simple.

