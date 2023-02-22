Multan Sultans’ Emerging Pacer Sets His Sights on Becoming PSL 8’s Highest Wicket-Taker

Multan Sultans emerging pacer, Ihsanullah has set his sights on becoming the top bowler in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) in order to lead his team to victory.

Speaking in an interview, the 20-year-old fast bowler stated that he is working hard to improve his skills and hopes to one day represent the national team.

ALSO READ Babar Draws Comparison Between Mohammad Haris and Rizwan

The Swat-born cricketer further revealed that his favorite bowler is former pacer, Waqar Younis, who has assisted him in improving his run-up and wrist position.

The right-arm pacer also discussed his background and early cricketing career, revealing that he played all of his cricket in Swat before giving trials in Mardan.

In addition to his cricketing ambitions, Ihsanullah hopes to make a difference in his community by inspiring and assisting young children to pursue and achieve their dreams.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ihsanullah is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing PSL season, having taken 12 wickets in just four matches.

ALSO READ Lahore Issues Traffic Plan for PSL Matches

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side has secured three consecutive wins, after losing their opening match against defending champions, Lahore Qalandars. The former champions will lock horns against Karachi Kings in their fifth match of the season at Multan Cricket Stadium today.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads