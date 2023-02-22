Yamaha Announces its First Price Hike of 2023

Yamaha has announced its first price increase of 2023 for all motorcycles. The last announcement was made in December, and the most recent one has increased the price of motorcycles by up to Rs. 3,500.
Effective February 21, 2023, the new prices are as follows:
|Model
|Previous Price (Rs.)
|Latest Price (Rs.)
|Hike (Rs.)
|YB 125Z
|305,500
|308,500
|3,000
|YB 125Z DX
|327,000
|330,500
|3,500
|YBR 125
|336,000
|339,500
|3,500
|YBR 125G
|349,500
|353,000
|3,500
|YBR 125G (Matte Gray)
|352,500
|356,000
|3,500
Yamaha has raised its bike prices by the smallest margins compared to its competitors. Additionally, the company has only raised the prices of its bikes once so far.
Last year, the company increased bike prices seven times. As a result of Pakistan’s ongoing economic issues, dealers and industry experts anticipate further price increases this year.
According to the most recent government data, a large percentage of bike manufacturing has been localized in Pakistan. This leaves little reason for motorcycle manufacturers to increase prices so frequently and by such large margins.