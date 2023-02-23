Customs Officers Found Helping Smuggle Expensive iPhones

An investigation has been started against two officials working at the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Customs posted at the Islamabad International Airport for allegedly helping smartphone smugglers.

Recently, Customs personnel at the Islamabad airport seized 119 iPhones and related accessories from two passengers who had arrived on a Pakistan International Airlines flight (PK-182) from Sharjah. The passengers were subsequently arrested.

At the arrival lounge, Customs officials apprehended Fayyaz Siddique, a resident of Lahore, and Imran Tahir, a resident of Mandi Bahawaldin, along with 199 iPhones valued at more than Rs. 20 million.

A case was registered by Customs Inspector Faraz Hussain, stationed at Islamabad Airport, with the Customs Investigation and Prosecution Cell, after the two passengers were detained due to their suspicious activities. Upon searching their luggage, 104 expensive mobile phones were found in Fayaz’s possession, while Imran Tahir had 95 mobile phones.

In the course of the preliminary investigation, Fayaz admitted to handing a shopping bag with a “Duty-Free Shop Dubai” tag to an unknown individual. CCTV footage was used to identify the person as Zulfiqar, an ANF official.

However, when an attempt was made to apprehend Zulfiqar, 20 to 25 ANF personnel stationed at the airport resisted, and the official could not be arrested, sources revealed.

Regardless, the two suspicious officers in question have been summoned for an investigation and more information should surface soon.