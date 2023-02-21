Another Day, Another iPhone Smuggler Caught Red-handed at an Airport

Customs officials at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) foiled a smuggling attempt and confiscated 200 iPhones and other accessories. Two passengers were caught with these items, who arrived on a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK 182 from Sharjah, according to sources familiar with the matter.

While scanning the luggage of passengers in the arrival hall, the Customs staff inspected the luggage of Muhammad Fayyaz Siddique, a resident of Lahore, and Imran Tahir from Mandi Bahawaldin.

Upon physical examination of their bags, 200 iPhones with a market value of at least Rs. 20 million were discovered, according to sources. Further investigation showed that certain officials from ANF and Customs may have been implicated in the clearance of these mobile phones from the customs area.

In a similar incident earlier this month, Customs officials retrieved iPhones worth more than Rs. 20 million at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

A Customs spokesperson Syed Irfan Ali told the media that Muhammad Arshad Khan, son of Abdul Rasheed Khan, was arrested at the airport for trying to smuggle iPhones. He was arriving in Karachi from the US via a USA-Dubai-Karachi flight EK-602.

Arshad Khan had cleverly concealed numerous mobile phones and other accessories in his luggage. The officials retrieved 52 iPhones, which included one iPhone 14 Pro Max, one iPhone 14, one iPhone 14 Plus, and five iPhone 14 Pros. The total value of these smartphones exceeded Rs. 22 million with liable taxes of over Rs. 6 million.

An FIR was filed against the suspect and he was arrested on the spot.