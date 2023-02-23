Honda is Developing a Bike Crash Safety Feature

Honda is developing a motorcycle crash detection system that can call emergency services.

A report from Cycleworld stated that the system will use bike, phone, and Bluetooth headset sensors. Three devices provide “higher resolution” than the industry currently offers, which can help first responders act promptly in case of an emergency.

ALSO READ Fake News Alert: Pak Suzuki has Not Increased Bike Prices

The data from these sensors can tell emergency teams if a crash was minor or severe. Honda’s bikes have automatic lean sensors that shut off the engine if the bike falls over. Lean sensors on the bike will first detect a tip-over.

However, to avoid calling for help at mundane drops, the bike will check with its next sensor, the cellphone.

Traditional crash detection features will ask the user to cancel a phone warning, usually asking if a crash occurred. If the warning isn’t dismissed within the feature’s allowed time, the phone calls emergency services, assuming the rider was unable to cancel it.

Honda wants to eliminate that step and add a Bluetooth headset. This resolution improves the system’s scene rendering. The system can pair with the Bluetooth device and phone to determine whether the rider is lying on the ground, unable to move, or standing and walking off the tip-over.

ALSO READ Yamaha Announces its First Price Hike of 2023

The system will locate the rider’s phone and helmet. The system will call emergency services if the bike is on the ground, and the phone and the Helmet’s Bluetooth device aren’t moving. The system can detect the rider’s speed before the crash, adding another layer.

This technology has been patented by Honda and is currently in the development phases.