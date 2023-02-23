Major Tech Branding Event Postponed Due to Economic Crisis

Due to bad economic conditions and budget constraints, the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has postponed a major branding event for the IT and tech industry.

The Tech Spring Pakistan was planned to be held from 16th to 18th March 2023 at Expo Centre Lahore.

Sources informed ProPakistani that the registration of the companies for the event has also been stopped and now the entire event will be rescheduled.

ALSO READ Telcos Warn Govt of Service Degradation Owing to Financial Crunch

IT Ministry officials have confirmed the postponement of Tech Spring 2023. Officials say the event has been postponed due to ITCN Asia 2023 starting today and Ramadan. The focus of the Ministry of IT and Telecom in February was on making ITCN Asia 2023 a success. Therefore, Tech Spring 2023 has been postponed, now the event will be rescheduled after Ramadan.

The MoITT earlier planned a 3-day mega event for branding Pakistan’s IT and Telecom sector at Expo Centre Lahore in March 2023. Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEP) and Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) were looking after the arrangements for this event. The registration of the event had been started and more than 200 foreign delegates were expected to attend the event.

The Ministry of IT and Telecom had booked all three floors of Expo Center Lahore for the event from 16th to 18th March. All three halls were divided into startup booths, e-commerce, fintech, artificial intelligence, cyber security, blockchain, the internet of things, and other sections for events. Now the event organizing team has told the expo center to cancel the booking for Halls.

The purpose of the mega event was to brand the Pakistani IT and Telecommunication sector. Pakistan has huge potential with the 2nd fastest-growing freelancing market in the world, it is a hub of more than 600,000 IT professionals, 25,000 IT graduates and Engineers per year, and 231 HEC-recognized universities.

ALSO READ UAE-Based Qureos Digitizes Career Fairs in Pakistan

Sources say that the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) is facing budget problems, the government has not released the budget for PSEB, due to which it has to stop work on several important projects. The postponement of Tech Spring 2023 is also a link in the same chain.