Pakistani-American Engineer Receives US Community Services Award

Rizwan Siddiqi, President and CEO of EBA Engineering, Inc. (EBA), has received the 2023 Community Service Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies/Maryland (ACEC/MD) in honor of his continuous commitment to his community, state, and profession.

Siddiqi received the reward at a ceremony hosted at Baltimore’s famed Garrett-Jacobs Mansion.

He now has a three-year term on the Maryland Transportation Commission and has held a number of senior positions in professional and community groups.

He also serves as a founding member of the Business Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council for DC Water as well as the Advisory Board for the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of the District of Columbia.

Rizwan was nominated by Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley in 2011 to serve as the Commissioner of the Maryland Higher Education Commission, and from June 2018 until December 2019, when Governor Larry Hogan reappointed him to the position.

Siddiqi was assigned to the Environmental Sustainability Board by Howard County Executive Ken Ulman in 2013, and in 2015, he was made co-chair of the Howard County Energy Task Force.

Siddiqi has formerly served on the board of directors of Howard EcoWorks, a charity that promotes youth development via environmental initiatives.

Through food drives, educational training programs, environmental cleaning initiatives, candidate forums, and interfaith events, he has significantly improved everyone’s quality of life.