Punjab Launches Crackdown Against Property Tax Defaulters

The Punjab Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department (ET&NCD) has announced a new initiative to target tax defaulters in Rawalpindi.

The department has authorized the attachment of properties belonging to both small and large tax evaders, and officials have been instructed to freeze their bank accounts and seize household valuables, vehicles, and motorcycles, while also issuing arrest warrants.

ALSO READ Customs Officers Found Helping Smuggle Expensive iPhones

The operation, set to begin on Thursday, was directed by ET&NCD Director General (DG), Muhammad Ali.

The property branch of the department has prepared a list of 20,000 tax defaulters, and it has been handed over to excise inspectors and field assistants.

According to sources, officials will raid the homes of defaulters. Household appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, and air-conditioners worth up to Rs. 0.3 million will be sealed and kept in separate rooms inside the houses. Small defaulters’ bikes will also be sealed.

The names of all defaulters will be sent to financial institutions to freeze their bank accounts.

The crackdown aims to ensure that defaulters pay their taxes and that justice is served.

The ET&NCD is dedicated to enforcing the law and taking action against those who attempt to evade their tax obligations.