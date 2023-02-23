People Ask Government to Restore the Deserted Bhera Railway Station

Bhera — a city with a 2,000-year history — has lost its 200-year-old British-era railway station due to the lack of attention and care from the government.

A report from The Express Tribune states that Pakistan Railways (PR) had ceased operations of the Malkwal-to-Bhera train, which was the station’s lifeline. It added that the negligence of PR allowed the theft of bricks, doors, and foundations of the station master’s and other staff residences.

The main railway station building, passenger hall, canteen, booking office, parcel warehouse, station master’s office, and first-class passenger lodge have lost their furniture, doors, fans, and electrical wiring to theft. Even the railway tracks have vanished near the station.

Bhera railway station has tremendous historic significance. It can serve as an educational avenue where people can learn about the station’s 2,000-year history with Sher Shah Suri, Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi, Alexander the Great, and Raja Porus, and how the station was used in each era.

The people have asked the government and PR to give Bhera platform heritage status and restore it to its glory as a historic monument.