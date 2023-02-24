Australian Company Unveils a Flying Race Car

Alauda Aeronautics, an Australian startup, has conceived Airspeeder Mk4 — a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) race car.

According to the company, Airspeeder Mk4 can reach a maximum speed of up to 360 kilometers per hour from a standstill in only 30 seconds. While the Mk3 of this VTOL car is remotely piloted, the Airspeeder Mk4 is designed to have a driver or pilot.

It is powered by a “Thunderstrike Hydrogen Turbogenerator” that uses hydrogen fuel to generate electricity for the batteries and motors. The generator can develop up to 1,340 horsepower and will have a range of over 300 kilometers on a single charge.

The Mk4 is piloted with the assistance of a flight controller that independently adjusts four rotor pairs in a gimbaled thrust system. It handles less like a multi-copter and more like a jet fighter or F1 car, according to Alauda.

According to Matt Pearson, CEO, Alauda Aeronautics,

eVTOLs are already a trillion-dollar industry and we see a very substantial market for private flying cars emerging in the near future. In conventional aerospace, there are about as many private jets as there are commercial jets in operation.

Pearson forecasted that VOTL cars will soon become common commercial vehicles, once the production costs are lowered. He added: