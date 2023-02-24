Azhar Ali Responds to Shoaib Akhtar’s Controversial Statement on Babar Azam

The recent statement made by the former pacer, Shoaib Akhtar regarding the oratory skills of the all-format captain, Babar Azam, has sparked debate in the cricket fraternity.

Some of the former cricketers and fans came in support of Babar Azam and urged the former fast bowler to stop making inappropriate statements regarding superstars.

Recently, former Test cricketer, Azhar Ali, responded to a question on the debate on a live TV show, saying that the right-handed batter is a big brand but only in Pakistan.

Azhar Ali, who has played 97 Tests for Pakistan, stated that he does not know what Shoaib Akhtar was trying to say, but Babar Azam is the best brand that Pakistan has produced.

Azhar Ali, Fahad Mustafa and Asim Azhar take a big W. pic.twitter.com/CEMYaHKIvT — 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐧𝐚 🇵🇰🇨🇦 (@freaky_hamna) February 22, 2023

ALSO READ PSL Points Table as Islamabad United Storms to Second Win

Earlier this week, Shoaib Akhtar also mocked wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal, after the latter defended Babar Azam and claimed that Akhtar was pulling off a publicity stunt.

Speaking in a live TV show, the 47-year-old pacer mocked the wicket-keeper saying, “I heard Kamran speak, he was saying sakreen. It is a screen and not sakreen.”