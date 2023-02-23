PSL Points Table as Islamabad United Storms to Second Win

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 23, 2023 | 10:18 pm

Islamabad United stormed to their second win of the tournament as they defeated Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar got off to a flyer as they ran riot in the powerplay. An epic comeback by Hasan Ali dismantled their middle-order as they suffered a batting collapse. A defiant 50 from Babar Azam led Peshawar to 156/8.

Islamabad steamrolled past Peshawar’s bowling unit as Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck a sensational half-century. United chased down the target with 5 overs to spare.

Islamabad won the match by 6 wickets as they moved to the second spot in the PSL standings.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won  Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate
Multan Sultans 5 4 1 0 8 1.722
Islamabad United 3 2 1 0 4 0.284
Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 0 4 -0.050
Peshawar Zalmi 4 2 2 0 4 -1.137
Karachi Kings 5 1 4 0 2 0.364
Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 0 2 -1.635

