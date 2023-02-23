PSL Points Table as Islamabad United Storms to Second Win

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Islamabad United stormed to their second win of the tournament as they defeated Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar got off to a flyer as they ran riot in the powerplay. An epic comeback by Hasan Ali dismantled their middle-order as they suffered a batting collapse. A defiant 50 from Babar Azam led Peshawar to 156/8.

Islamabad steamrolled past Peshawar’s bowling unit as Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck a sensational half-century. United chased down the target with 5 overs to spare.

Islamabad won the match by 6 wickets as they moved to the second spot in the PSL standings.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 5 4 1 0 8 1.722 Islamabad United 3 2 1 0 4 0.284 Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 0 4 -0.050 Peshawar Zalmi 4 2 2 0 4 -1.137 Karachi Kings 5 1 4 0 2 0.364 Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 0 2 -1.635

