Multan Sultans’ Ihsanullah Wants to Bowl Faster Than India’s Umran Malik

Multan Sultans young gun, Ihsanullah, expressed his aim to beat Indian pacer Umran Malik’s speed record.

The new sensation Ihsanullah has taken the cricket world by storm with his outstanding performances in the ongoing PSL 8.

While he continues to shine for his franchise, the young pacer has set his eyes on bigger goals.

Ihsanullah revealed in a recent interview that he would be looking forward to developing his skills in the upcoming days and increasing his pace would be one of the main objectives.

He told that he has seen Indian pacer Umran Malik’s bowling. The Indian fast bowler is able to hit 157 kph which is a considerably high speed even among fast bowlers. Moreover, Ihsanullah shared his ambition to break Umran Malik’s record of 157 kph by clocking 160 kph.

Ihsanullah said, “I have seen Umran Malik bowl, he bowls around 157kph. I will bowl faster than Umran, and I will clock at 160 kph.”

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi had claimed earlier that Umran Malik’s pace is not enough unless there is a solid skill set to guide the speed in the right direction.