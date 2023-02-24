Famous UAE School Announces Multiple Job Vacancies

One of the leading schools in Fujairah, Our Own English High School, has announced multiple vacancies in its faculty, including Head of Department (HoD) for Math and Arabic as well as Special Education Teacher and English Teacher.

Below is the table showing vacancies and their requirements:

Sr. Position Education and Experience Job Reference Number 1. Head of Department (Arabic) Bachelors in Arabic Language, Bilingual candidate with at least 5 years teaching and 2 years HoD experience. ARB044 2. Head of Department (Math) MS in Mathematics with 5 years relevant experience as well as teaching experience in O and A Levels. HOD043 3. English Teacher MA in English and B.Ed with 2 years of experience END046 4. Special Education Teacher Bachelors or B.Ed in Special Education with 2 years experience SEN037

How to Apply

Interested candidates can send their resumes and scanned educational certificates to [email protected] Candidates must also mention the above-mentioned job reference number in their emails. The certificates must be attested by UAE’s Embassy and Foreign Affairs.

For more details, applicants can send their queries on the aforementioned email or visit Our Own English High School’s website.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the jobs is 10 March 2023. Candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible.