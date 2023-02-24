Pakistani World War II Veteran Finally Receives Replacement Medals From UK After 48 Years

A veteran from Chakwal, Pakistan, was recently presented with replacement medals by the British High Commission for his services and sacrifices during World War II (WWII).

Lance Naik Umar Hayat, now 99 years old, served as a driver in the British Indian Army and fought in Burma, which is now Myanmar.

ALSO READ Several Passengers Injured as Karachi’s Greenline Bus Gets into an Accident

The medals, which included The Burma Star, The War Medal, and The 1939-1945 Star, were presented to Hayat in a ceremony at his village in Punjab. The original medals had been lost when his house collapsed due to flooding in 1975.

The Deputy Head of Communication for the British High Commission, Tom Hyde, presented the medals to Hayat and noted the significance of this year for Commonwealth ties.

Hyde stated that the replacement medals were an official thank you to those who served honorably in the war.

Hayat proudly held his replacement medals and reminisced about his time serving in the war.

He wore traditional clothing and sat on a charpoy, a traditional bed made of woven ropes.

Hayat recalled how his father had fought in the First World War and encouraged him to join the army and embrace martyrdom during the second war.

Although Hayat acknowledged the dangers of war, he argued that it provided an opportunity to show bravery against enemies. He even stated that he was still ready to fight a war and could use his gun if needed.

Hayat credited his good health to desi ghee and pure milk, a type of clarified butter and milk.

ALSO READ Doctors Alarmed as Children Fall Sick From Sudden Weather Change in UAE

Last year, the British High Commission paid special visits to some of the last remaining veterans of the Second World War in Pakistan to mark Remembrance Day.

The former British High Commissioner, Christian Turner, had previously sent Hayat a framed letter acknowledging his services.

Hayat still possesses his Military Motor Vehicle Drivers’ Licence, a character certificate, a service certificate and two plates in which meals were served during wartime.

WWII involved more than 30 countries and was the biggest and deadliest war in history.

Hyde noted that the 2.5 million British Indian Army mobilized during WWII was the largest volunteer army ever.

Hayat’s unit was happier than others when the war ended, as it did not suffer as many losses.

Despite receiving his replacement medals, Hayat still had one wish: for local authorities to give his two grandchildren jobs in the army.

It is pertinent to note here that war veterans receive a small allowance from the Commonwealth Ex-Services League.

Note: The featured image used is only for illustration purposes.