Doctors Alarmed as Children Fall Sick From Sudden Weather Change in UAE

Doctors in the UAE are seeing more schoolchildren falling sick and going to clinics. They think the weather changes, humidity, and fluctuations are spreading different viruses. Schools have advised parents to keep sick children at home until they fully recover.

Dr. Rim Al Choughri from Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi stated that sudden changes from cold to hot can trigger viral infections. Because of the coronavirus, children’s immunity is also low due to staying at home for 2 years and not getting exposed to germs.

Healthcare professionals remarked that cold and damp weather helps viruses survive and compromises the immune system, especially the respiratory tract. Schoolchildren are falling ill from rhinovirus, influenza, and respiratory syncytial viruses, causing common cold symptoms like fever, sore throat, headache, and vomiting.

If a child has a fever, vomiting, diarrhea, pink eyes, cough, rashes, or other symptoms, it’s advisable to keep them at home. Doctors recommend getting them vaccinated for the flu. They also urge giving them Vitamin C-rich fruits in their diet to boost their immunity.

Parents shouldn’t give their kids medicine without a doctor’s consultation and should go to the doctor as soon as symptoms start.