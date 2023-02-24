Samsung Partners With US Company for First 5nm AI Chip for Self-Driving Cars

Samsung will supply AI chips for self-driving cars. The Korean tech giant’s customer will be the US-based semiconductor company Ambarella — a Tier-1 automotive supplier that develops high-accuracy video encoders.

Ambarella has formed alliances with various tech companies to bolster its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) arsenal. Its latest partnership with Samsung will further diversify its array of offerings.

The CV3-AD685 — Samsung’s first 5nm chip for Ambarella — has an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine and an automotive-grade GPU. According to the details, the new chip supports Level 2+ to Level 4 autonomous driving software.

The new chip can process 4D imaging radar neural networks, computer vision, deep sensor fusion, and ADAS path planning.

The new coalition hasn’t revealed which car will be powered by its new ADAS tech. Although, with a faster and better system, the company may end up achieving the first mover status in the full self-driving vehicle arena.