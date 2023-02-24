Weekly Inflation Sees 41% Jump from Last Year

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended February 23, 2023, recorded an increase of 2.78 percent due to increase in the prices of food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 41.54 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of Onions (372.03 percent), Cigarettes (164.71 percent), Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38 percent), Chicken (85.65 percent), Diesel (81.36 percent), Eggs (75.81 percent), Rice Irri-6/9 (75.41 percent), Rice Basmati Broken (74.16 percent), Bananas (72.22 percent), Pulse Moong (70.39 percent), Petrol (69.87 percent), Tea Lipton (62.76 percent), Pulse Gram (57.02 percent), Bread (55.36 percent), Pulse Mash (53.90 percent) and LPG (52.59 percent), while decrease is observed in the prices of Tomatoes (67.93 percent), Chillies Powdered (7.42 percent) and Electricity charges for Q1 (6.64 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 33 (64.71 percent) items increased, 06 (11.76 percent) items decreased and 12 (23.53 percent) items remained stable.

During this week, major increase was observed the prices of food items, Bananas (6.67 percent), Chicken (5.27 percent), Sugar (3.37 percent), Cooking Oil 5 litrev(3.07 percent), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (2.79 percent), Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (2.20 percent) and Tea Prepared (1.09 percent), non-food items, Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38 percent) and Cigarettes (76.45 percent).

On the other hand decrease was observed in the prices of Onions (13.84 percent), Eggs (5.50 percent), Tomatoes (4.23 percent), Garlic (3.03 percent), LPG (0.81 percent) and Pulse Gram (0.21).