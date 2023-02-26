Breaking: PSL 8 Matches to Go Ahead as Scheduled

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the Punjab leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 will go ahead as initially scheduled. PCB chairman, Najam Sethi, took to Twitter to share the update with Pakistan cricket fans.

Sethi Tweeted that the interim Punjab Govt. has agreed to share the cost of lighting during the PSL matches in Lahore and the tournament will go ahead as scheduled.

Good news: CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Saheb has been kind enough to agree to share cost of lighting routes during PSL matches in Lahore. HBl PSL8 matches in Lahore and Pindi shall continue as scheduled. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) February 26, 2023

Earlier, there had been speculations that the tournament will be shifted to Karachi because of differences between the PCB and the interim provincial govt.

The first match of the Punjab0leg is currently underway as Lahore Qalandars play in front of their home crowd for the first time this season as they take on Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi.

