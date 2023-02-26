Breaking: PSL 8 Matches to Go Ahead as Scheduled

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 26, 2023 | 7:31 pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the Punjab leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 will go ahead as initially scheduled. PCB chairman, Najam Sethi, took to Twitter to share the update with Pakistan cricket fans.

The entire PSL 8 schedule can be viewed here.

Sethi Tweeted that the interim Punjab Govt. has agreed to share the cost of lighting during the PSL matches in Lahore and the tournament will go ahead as scheduled.

Earlier, there had been speculations that the tournament will be shifted to Karachi because of differences between the PCB and the interim provincial govt.

The first match of the Punjab0leg is currently underway as Lahore Qalandars play in front of their home crowd for the first time this season as they take on Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi.

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023,  PSL Points TablePSL Squads

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


lens

Kinza Hashmi is a Vision in Emerald Green Angrakha [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

FGEHA Allocates 1,188 Category-I Plots in Park Road Housing Scheme for Employees
Read more in proproperty
close
>