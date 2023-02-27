Iftikhar Ahmed Welcomes Baby Girl to #IftiMania

Star Pakistani cricketer, Iftikhar Ahmed, who is known for his hard-hitting, has announced that he and his wife welcomed a baby girl on Saturday.

The middle-order batter shared a heartwarming picture of his newborn daughter, along with a message of gratitude and love for his fans and social media followers.

While taking to his Twitter account, the right-hander expressed his joy and thanked everyone for their good wishes, saying, “Alhamdulillah, blessed with an angel yesterday”.

The Gladiators’ batter asked his fans to remember him and his family in their prayers. He also used the famous hashtag #IftiMania.

Alhamdulillah. A beautiful addition to #IftiMania. Blessed with an angel yesterday. Requesting you all to keep me and my family in your prayers 🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/BCLQdxmsaa — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiAhmed221) February 26, 2023

The news was received with great excitement from fans and cricketers, who extended their best wishes on social media.

The hard-hitting batter has been an integral part of the national T20I setup for the last couple of years and has performed admirably for his country.

The right-hander was in superb touch during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) this year, scoring 351 runs at an average of 58.50 including a century and three fifties.

In the ongoing edition of PSL, Iftikhar has scored 127 runs in five innings at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 128.28 including one half-century.