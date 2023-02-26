Lahore Qalandars Score PSL 8’s Highest Total

Lahore Qalandars lit up the Gaddafi Stadium in their first outing in front of their home crowd in PSL 8. The batters showcased their power-hitting skills as they posted the highest total of PSL 8 so far.

ALSO READ Breaking: PSL 8 Matches to Go Ahead as Scheduled

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, and Sam Billings took apart Peshawar’s bowling unit as they posted a total of 241/3 in their 20 overs. Fakhar and Abdullah scored scintillating half-centuries while Sam Billings scored a quickfire 47 off 23 balls as they registered the historic total.

Lahore’s mammoth total is also the third-highest total in PSL history and it is the highest total in the franchise’s history.

Fakhar Zaman top scored with 96 off 45 balls, as he fell agonizingly short of his century. His tremendous innings included 3 boundaries and 10 huge maximums. He was ably supported by Abdullah Shafique, who played his first match in the ongoing season, as he scored 75 off 41 balls, including 5 fours and 5 sixes.

ALSO READ Here are the 5 Best Individual Performances in PSL 8 So Far

Here are the top five highest totals in PSL history:

Team Opposition Score Year Venue Islamabad United Peshawar Zalmi 247/2 2021 Abu Dhabi Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators 245/3 2022 Lahore Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi 241/3 2023 Lahore Islamabad United Lahore Qalandars 238/3 2019 Karachi Peshawar Zalmi Islamabad United 232/6 2021 Abu Dhabi

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads