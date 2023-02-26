Lahore Qalandars Score PSL 8’s Highest Total

Lahore Qalandars lit up the Gaddafi Stadium in their first outing in front of their home crowd in PSL 8. The batters showcased their power-hitting skills as they posted the highest total of PSL 8 so far.
Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, and Sam Billings took apart Peshawar’s bowling unit as they posted a total of 241/3 in their 20 overs. Fakhar and Abdullah scored scintillating half-centuries while Sam Billings scored a quickfire 47 off 23 balls as they registered the historic total.
Lahore’s mammoth total is also the third-highest total in PSL history and it is the highest total in the franchise’s history.
Fakhar Zaman top scored with 96 off 45 balls, as he fell agonizingly short of his century. His tremendous innings included 3 boundaries and 10 huge maximums. He was ably supported by Abdullah Shafique, who played his first match in the ongoing season, as he scored 75 off 41 balls, including 5 fours and 5 sixes.
Here are the top five highest totals in PSL history:
|Team
|Opposition
|Score
|Year
|Venue
|Islamabad United
|Peshawar Zalmi
|247/2
|2021
|Abu Dhabi
|Multan Sultans
|Quetta Gladiators
|245/3
|2022
|Lahore
|Lahore Qalandars
|Peshawar Zalmi
|241/3
|2023
|Lahore
|Islamabad United
|Lahore Qalandars
|238/3
|2019
|Karachi
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Islamabad United
|232/6
|2021
|Abu Dhabi
